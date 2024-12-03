Salvatore Ferragamo upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS

UBS upgraded Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGY) to Neutral from Sell with an unchanged price target of EUR 6. The firm remains cautious on the company’s fundamentals but says the shares seem fairly priced with relative valuation at a historical low following the 55% year-to-date drop.

