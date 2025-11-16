Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (BIT:SFER) Price Target Increased by 18.63% to 6.39

The average one-year price target for Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (BIT:SFER) has been revised to €6.39 / share. This is an increase of 18.63% from the prior estimate of €5.39 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €4.44 to a high of €10.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.57% from the latest reported closing price of €7.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFER is 0.08%, an increase of 39.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.55% to 4,887K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 958K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015K shares , representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFER by 20.80% over the last quarter.

JADDX - Fundamental All Cap Core Trust NAV holds 666K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFER by 20.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 568K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 444K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFER by 13.64% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 218K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.