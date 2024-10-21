Salvatore Ferragamo price target lowered to EUR 6.65 from EUR 6.75 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGY) to EUR 6.65 from EUR 6.75 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.

