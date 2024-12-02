News & Insights

Salvatore Ferragamo Faces Potential Asset Write-Down

December 02, 2024 — 01:21 pm EST

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (IT:SFER) has released an update.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. anticipates a potential write-down of €70 to 90 million due to asset impairments, reflecting a general slowdown in the luxury sector. Despite this, the company’s total assets remain strong at €1,736 million as of June 2024, and its ordinary management outlook continues to be positive.

