Salvatore Ferragamo Faces Potential Asset Write-Down

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (IT:SFER) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. anticipates a potential write-down of €70 to 90 million due to asset impairments, reflecting a general slowdown in the luxury sector. Despite this, the company’s total assets remain strong at €1,736 million as of June 2024, and its ordinary management outlook continues to be positive.

For further insights into IT:SFER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.