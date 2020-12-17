Salvation Army Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ether Donations in US

The Salvation Army Western Territory is now accepting bitcoin and ethereum donations across the U.S.

Announced Thursday, the charity has partnered with cryptocurrency giving platform Engiven for the new donation options.

Over a century old, the Salvation Army is an international charity and church that is known for its network of thrift stores. Funds collected go towards its emergency relief efforts and ongoing programs such as shelters and hospitals.

When making a donation, if a zip code is provided, the cryptocurrency would then go toward financing their local Salvation Army programs, according to the announcement.

Salvation Army said it expects a busy period ahead and plans to serve up to 155% more people with holiday assistance this year, making fundraising activities important.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its economic effects will also mean more families and individuals are facing unemployment and financial hardships this holiday season.

“There is no gold at the end of the rainbow, but with the rise in popularity and value of bitcoin it certainly could feel like it to some crypto investors,” said Lt. Colonel Kyle Smith, Salvation Army Western secretary of communication.

“I believe the crypto community cares and could make a big difference in The Salvation Army’s efforts to help those struggling in communities across our country,” Smith added.

