Salvadoran Congress asked to strip former presidential candidate of immunity

The Salvadoran attorney general's office asked Congress on Monday to strip former presidential candidate Norman Quijano of his immunity so he can be prosecuted for allegedly negotiating with gangs during his campaign in 2014.
