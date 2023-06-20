News & Insights

Salvadoran Congress approves $1 bln debt issuance to rework liabilities

June 20, 2023

Written by Nelson Renteria for Reuters

SAN SALVADOR, June 20 (Reuters) - El Salvador's national assembly approved on Tuesday a government request for a $1 billion debt issuance to refinance short-term debt liabilities, though no timetable for the operation has been announced.

Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya explained in the request made last week that the funds obtained from the operation will be used to convert short-term debt into medium and long-term obligations.

