Salvadoran Congress approves $1 bln debt issuance to rework liabilities

SAN SALVADOR, June 20 (Reuters) - El Salvador's national assembly approved on Tuesday a government request for a $1 billion debt issuance to refinance short-term debt liabilities, though no timetable for the operation has been announced.

Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya explained in the request made last week that the funds obtained from the operation will be used to convert short-term debt into medium and long-term obligations.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by David Alire)

((ana.martinez@thomsonreuters.com; +5255 52827167; Reuters Messaging: ana.martinez.reuters.com@reuters.net; Spanish Edition Desk +562 24374405, Twitter:@ReutersLatam))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.