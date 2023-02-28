Salvadoran Bitcoin Education Program Is Launching A New Curriculum In English

Mi Primer Bitcoin’s new diploma program is set to expand opportunities for learning about Bitcoin in high schools that adopt it.

Mi Primer Bitcoin, a Bitcoin education program based in El Salvador, has announced a new and improved diploma program in English.

According to Dalia Platt, head of curriculum for Mi Primer Bitcoin, the “aim is to change the way people learn about Bitcoin. The goal is to make the course interactive, fun, creative, accessible and easy to understand for all, using examples that can reach and impact every corner of the world.”

The student workbook shared with Bitcoin Magazine shows topics ranging from “What is Money?” to “Navigating Scarcity in a Growing Economy,” and more.

According to Platt, the organization has seen exponential growth. “We have educated more than 10,000 students this year, which is 25 times more than last year,” she said. “As the first Bitcoin nation, El Salvador has the unique opportunity to lead the way in Bitcoin education.”

The program, first covered by Bitcoin Magazine in June 2022, launched with more than 35 high school students receiving their Bitcoin diplomas. Since then, the educational mission of Mi Primer Bitcoin has not changed. Platt describes how she “Believes that our new Diploma Program has already played a significant role in achieving [leading Bitcoin education] and we are continually enhancing the course by incorporating the feedback we receive from current and past students as well as from the teachers.”

Bitcoin education is an essential part of adoption throughout the world. Without proper knowledge both in relation to the current workings of the monetary systems of the world, and the new protocol that Bitcoin offers, one cannot properly make the decision to adopt Bitcoin. Only after learning about money as it is, and money as it could be, is the full potential of Bitcoin unveiled. Programs like Mi Primer Bitcoin offer this education and learning in order to unlock that potential.

