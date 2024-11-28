Salter Brothers Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. (AU:SB2) has released an update.
Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with 100,000 shares repurchased recently, totaling over 7 million shares bought back so far. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital management.
