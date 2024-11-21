Salter Brothers Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. (AU:SB2) has released an update.
Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 100,000 shares repurchased in the latest transaction, bringing the total to over 6.5 million shares. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares in the market.
