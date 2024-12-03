Salter Brothers Updates on Current Activities

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. (AU:SB2) has released an update.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited has released an update on its current activities, highlighting that the information is provided for general purposes and should not be considered as financial advice. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and seek professional guidance when evaluating potential investments in SB2. The company emphasizes that past performance is not indicative of future results and that the document includes potential forward-looking statements.

