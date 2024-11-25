Salter Brothers’ Strategic Buy-Back Enhances Shareholder Value

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. (AU:SB2) has released an update.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. continues its on-market buy-back program with the recent acquisition of 100,000 ordinary fully paid securities, raising the total number of securities bought back to over 6.8 million. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value and manage capital efficiently.

