Salter Brothers Reports Strong October Gains Amid Market Volatility

November 11, 2024 — 01:42 am EST

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. (AU:SB2) has released an update.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd (SB2) reported a 1.3% gain in October 2024, outperforming the Emerging Companies index, and highlighting strong performances from Felix Group Holdings and Alfabs Australia. Despite a 34.17% discount in share price relative to its post-tax NTA, the portfolio’s microcap focus showcases promising growth, with anticipated revenue and EBITDA margin increases. Key detractors included Medadvisor Ltd and Oz-forex Group, yet the investment team remains optimistic about the strategic growth initiatives and market resilience.

