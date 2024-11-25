Salter Brothers Increases Stake in Felix Group Holdings

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.
Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited has increased its stake in Felix Group Holdings Ltd., acquiring an additional 931,109 fully paid ordinary shares. This transaction has slightly reduced their overall voting power from 8.98% to 7.34%. Investors may view this move as a strategic investment in Felix Group’s potential growth.
