News & Insights

Stocks

Salter Brothers Increases Stake in Felix Group Holdings

November 25, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited has increased its stake in Felix Group Holdings Ltd., acquiring an additional 931,109 fully paid ordinary shares. This transaction has slightly reduced their overall voting power from 8.98% to 7.34%. Investors may view this move as a strategic investment in Felix Group’s potential growth.

For further insights into AU:FLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.