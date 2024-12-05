Salter Brothers Enhances Capital Strategy with Daily Buy-Back

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. (AU:SB2) has released an update.
Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. has announced a daily update on its on-market buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 100,000 ordinary fully paid securities. This move highlights the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure effectively and potentially enhance shareholder value.
