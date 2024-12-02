Salter Brothers Cancels Shares in Strategic Buyback

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. (AU:SB2) has released an update.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. (ASX: SB2) announced the cancellation of over 1 million shares as part of a recent on-market share buyback. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to manage its equity and enhance shareholder value. Salter Brothers is known for its focus on alternative investments, managing assets exceeding A$3 billion across various sectors.

