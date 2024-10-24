News & Insights

Salter Brothers Cancels Shares in Strategic Buyback

October 24, 2024 — 11:08 pm EDT

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. (AU:SB2) has released an update.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. has announced the cancellation of 300,000 fully paid ordinary shares as part of its on-market share buyback. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital effectively, which may interest investors looking for value-driven stock opportunities.

