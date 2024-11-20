Salter Brothers Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. (AU:SB2) has released an update.
Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing they have repurchased a total of 6,565,576 shares, with 100,000 shares bought back most recently. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.
