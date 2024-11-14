News & Insights

Salter Brothers Announces Successful AGM Results

November 14, 2024 — 09:42 pm EST

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. (AU:SB2) has released an update.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. announced that all resolutions, including a special resolution, were successfully passed at their recent annual general meeting. The company, which focuses on investments in emerging companies with market capitalizations under $500 million, continues to manage its portfolio through Salter Brothers Funds Management. This development could be of interest to those tracking investment opportunities in emerging markets.

