Salter Brothers Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back Strategy

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. (AU:SB2) has released an update.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with 200,000 shares repurchased recently. This buy-back is part of an ongoing initiative that has seen over 6.1 million shares bought back to date, highlighting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

