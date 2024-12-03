Salter Brothers Announces Daily Share Buy-Back

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. (AU:SB2) has released an update.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, acquiring 100,000 shares on the previous day, bringing the total buy-back tally to over 7.3 million shares. This strategic move indicates a robust commitment to enhancing shareholder value and confidence in the market.

