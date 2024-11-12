News & Insights

Stocks

Salt Investments Secures Approval for Major Share Issuance

November 12, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jasper Investments (SG:FQ7) has released an update.

Salt Investments Limited, previously known as Jasper Investments, has received approval from the Singapore Exchange for the listing of over 19 billion new shares. This move is part of a strategic fundraising and debt capitalization effort aimed at supporting the company’s operational and strategic goals, including the acquisition of a majority stake in Prosper Excel Engineering. The issuance involves shares to new investors, directors, and the CEO, as well as a convertible loan note arrangement.

For further insights into SG:FQ7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.