Salt Investments Secures Approval for Major Share Issuance

Salt Investments Limited, previously known as Jasper Investments, has received approval from the Singapore Exchange for the listing of over 19 billion new shares. This move is part of a strategic fundraising and debt capitalization effort aimed at supporting the company’s operational and strategic goals, including the acquisition of a majority stake in Prosper Excel Engineering. The issuance involves shares to new investors, directors, and the CEO, as well as a convertible loan note arrangement.

