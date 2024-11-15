News & Insights

Salt Investments Completes Strategic Acquisition and Share Issuance

November 15, 2024 — 10:14 pm EST

Jasper Investments (SG:FQ7) has released an update.

Salt Investments Limited, formerly Jasper Investments, announced the successful completion of several key financial maneuvers, including the issuance of convertible loan notes and a strategic acquisition of Prosper Excel Engineering. These moves, alongside a new share placement to investors and performance shares issuance, aim to bolster the company’s operations and future growth strategies. Notably, Dennis Goh has been allocated a significant block of new shares, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s financial restructuring.

