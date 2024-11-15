News & Insights

Salt Investments Boosts Share Capital with Loan Conversion

Jasper Investments (SG:FQ7) has released an update.

Salt Investments Limited, formerly Jasper Investments, has successfully completed the Polaris Loan Conversion, resulting in the issuance of over 207 million new shares. This move increases the company’s share capital to over 16.8 billion shares, marking a significant step in its debt capitalization strategy. The newly issued shares will begin trading on the SGX Mainboard on November 20, 2024.

