Salt Funds Reduces Stake in Tower Limited

Salt Funds Management Limited has reduced its stake in Tower Limited by selling 4,176,404 shares, decreasing its holding from 5.775% to 4.675%. This move involved a transaction amounting to over $5.8 million, potentially indicating a shift in investment strategy. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Tower Limited’s stock performance.

