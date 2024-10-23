News & Insights

Stocks

Salt Funds Reduces Stake in Tower Limited

October 23, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tower Limited (AU:TWR) has released an update.

Salt Funds Management Limited has reduced its stake in Tower Limited by selling 4,176,404 shares, decreasing its holding from 5.775% to 4.675%. This move involved a transaction amounting to over $5.8 million, potentially indicating a shift in investment strategy. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Tower Limited’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:TWR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.