Salmon Evolution Prepares for Annual Meeting

May 30, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Salmon Evolution ASA (DE:60E) has released an update.

Salmon Evolution ASA, a leader in land-based salmon farming, is preparing for its annual general meeting scheduled for June 5, 2024, where board chairperson Tore Tønseth holds proxies for about 9.8% of shares. The company, known for pioneering the hybrid flow-through system, has fully operational facilities in Norway and is planning significant international expansion. It is listed on the Oslo Børs under the ticker SALME.

