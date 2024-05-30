Salmon Evolution Announces Proxies Ahead of AGM

Salmon Evolution ASA (DE:60E) has released an update.

Salmon Evolution ASA, a leader in land-based salmon farming, has announced that its board chairperson, Tore Tønseth, holds proxies to vote for approximately 17.2% of outstanding shares in the upcoming AGM on June 5, 2024. The company emphasizes its pioneering hybrid flow-through system and plans for significant international expansion following the success of its first facility in Norway.

