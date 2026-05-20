SalMar Turns To Profit In Q1 On Volume Growth; Lifts Volume Outlook For FY26

(RTTNews) - SalMar ASA (SALRF, SALM.OL), a Norwegian salmon farmer, reported Wednesday a profit in its first quarter, compared to prior year's loss, with higher operating revenues.

According to the firm, higher volume, better quality of harvested fish and lower cost level in the value chain positively affected the financial results.

Looking ahead, the company expects higher volume in the second quarter compared to the same period last year.

Further, volume guidance for the group in fiscal 2026 increased with 12,000 tons to 330,000 tons due to strong biological performance in Norway.

In the quarter, profit attributable to shareholders was 569 million Norwegian kroner, compared to loss of 355 million kroner a year ago. Earnings per share were 4.2 kroner, compared to loss of 2.7 kroner last year.

Operating profit was 858 million kroner, compared to prior year's loss of 299 million kroner. Operational EBIT the Group was 1.51 billion kroner, higher than 798 million kroner last year.

Total operating revenues grew to 6.50 billion kroner from 5.19 billion kroner a year ago.

In the first quarter 2026, SalMar Group harvested 60,300 tons of salmon in total, up from 42,700 tons in the first quarter 2025.

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