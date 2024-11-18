SalMar ASA Eyes Growth with Strategic Moves and Cost Savings

SalMar ASA (GB:0FWY) has released an update.

SalMar ASA reports a solid third quarter in 2024 with an operational EBIT of NOK 1,041 million, despite facing biological challenges that affected harvest volumes. The company has identified significant cost-saving opportunities and is set to enhance efficiencies across its value chain. With a strategic acquisition of Knutshaugfisk and increased volume potential, SalMar is poised for future growth.

