News & Insights

Stocks

SalMar ASA Eyes Growth with Strategic Moves and Cost Savings

November 18, 2024 — 01:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SalMar ASA (GB:0FWY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SalMar ASA reports a solid third quarter in 2024 with an operational EBIT of NOK 1,041 million, despite facing biological challenges that affected harvest volumes. The company has identified significant cost-saving opportunities and is set to enhance efficiencies across its value chain. With a strategic acquisition of Knutshaugfisk and increased volume potential, SalMar is poised for future growth.

For further insights into GB:0FWY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SALRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.