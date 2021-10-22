SALM Stock: Why Salem Media Investors Are Feeling Trumptastic Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Salem Media (NASDAQ:SALM) stock is getting a boost today as former President Donald Trump shakes up the stock market.

Source: radioshoot/ShutterStock.com

Trump has announced plans for a new social media platform called Truth Social with a focus on the First Amendment. The company behind it, Trump Media & Technology Group, intends to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Digital World Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DWAC).

Following this news, several stocks in the social media space have been seeing their prices rise. This comes as investors seek out alternatives to major players, including those with a focus on free speech and privacy.

In the case of Salem Media, investors are watching for any stocks with possible connections to Trump. SALM stock falls into that category with previous ties to the former President.

Let’s take a look at SALM stock below and outline everything traders need to know about it.

Salem Media is a group that targets the Christian and Conservative demographics.

It does so through radio shows, podcasts, apps, websites, and more.

That includes some 117 radio stations with more than 70 of them in the top 25media markets.

The company also supports self-publishing for authors and has its own network of social media influencers.

Edward G. Atsinger III leads the company as its CEO.

Salem Media was founded in 1986 and operates out of Camarillo, Calif.

SALM stock is experiencing heavy trading on Friday. As of this writing, more than 28 million shares of the stock have been traded. That’s a massive surge from to its daily average trading volume of about 661,000 shares.

SALM stock was up 18.6% as of Friday afternoon.

We’ve got more stock market news below!

InvestorPlace is home to the latest stock coverage traders needs. A few examples of that include what’s moving Grom Social (NASDAQ:GROM), Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE), and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares today. You can find all of that at the following links!

More Friday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

The post SALM Stock: Why Salem Media Investors Are Feeling Trumptastic Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.