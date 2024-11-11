Sally Beauty (SBH) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Sally Beauty (SBH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, indicating an increase of 14.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $935.65 million, representing an increase of 1.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sally Beauty metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Sally Beauty Supply' will reach $529.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Beauty Systems Group' stands at $406.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Beauty Systems Group' reaching 1,331. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,338.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Total' will likely reach 4,457. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,486.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Sally Beauty Supply' should come in at 3,126. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,148.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Beauty Systems Group' will reach $51.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $45.67 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Sally Beauty Supply' to reach $84.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $78.48 million.



