Sally Beauty (SBH) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Sally Beauty (SBH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $901.1 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Sally Beauty metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Sally Beauty Supply' will likely reach $507.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Beauty Systems Group' will reach $392.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Beauty Systems Group' at 1,329. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,334 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Total' will reach 4,450. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,468.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Sally Beauty Supply' to reach 3,121. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,134 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Beauty Systems Group' to come in at $49.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43.02 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Sally Beauty Supply' reaching $83.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $76.82 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sally Beauty here>>>



Shares of Sally Beauty have demonstrated returns of -5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SBH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.