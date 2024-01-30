Sally Beauty (SBH) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: Factors to Note

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Feb 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales is pegged at $927.2 million, suggesting a drop of 3.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 36 cents per share, indicating a decline of 30.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.

Things To Note

Sally Beauty is operating amid a tough macroeconomic environment that continues to put pressure on consumer spending. Incidentally, the company has been witnessing soft customer traffic. This and inflationary pressures have been a concern. Also, the unfavorable impact owing to store closures from the Store Optimization Program has been hurting the company for a while.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, management expects a net sales decline of 2% to 4%, reflecting nearly 200 basis points headwinds from store closures. The company anticipates quarterly comparable sales of nearly flat to 2% decline.



That being said, Sally Beauty is on track with strategic initiatives like product innovation, expanded distribution and new concepts and services. Focus on the Fuel for Growth initiative is likely to have aided.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sally Beauty this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Sally Beauty carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right elements to beat on earnings this time.



Abercrombie & Fitch ANF currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.14% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $2.71, sharply up from 81 cents registered in the year-ago period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Abercrombie & Fitch’s top line is expected to ascend year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.43 billion, indicating an increase of 18.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of almost 713%, on average.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of $3.76 suggests a rise of 22.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Five Below’s top line is anticipated to advance year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.35 billion, indicating an increase of 19.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. FIVE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of $7.48 suggests an increase of almost 12% from the year-ago reported number.



Ulta Beauty’s top line is expected to ascend year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.51 billion, which suggests an increase of 8.9% from the prior-year quarter. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.8%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

