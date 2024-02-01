Sally Beauty (SBH) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH has reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the top and bottom lines declining year over year. However, net sales and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company made significant progress in implementing strategic initiatives. In the fiscal first quarter, it prioritized customer-centric approaches, introduced innovations, provided education, and introduced services to its customers to drive top-line growth and enhance long-term profitability.

Q1 in Detail

Sally Beauty’s adjusted earnings were 39 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents. The metric declined from 52 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Consolidated net sales of $931.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $927 million. The metric declined 2.7% year over year, attributed primarily to the adverse effects of store closures that occurred in December 2022. Favorable currency rates increased net sales by 90 basis points.



Consolidated comparable sales fell 0.8% mainly on reduced traffic and inflationary pressures. This continued to impact consumer behavior at Sally Beauty. However, this decline was partially offset by expanded distribution, the introduction of brands and the improvement of salon demand trends at Beauty Systems Group.



The company operated 23 fewer stores than the year-ago quarter. At constant-currency rates, global e-commerce sales accounted for $91 million, representing 9.8% of the total consolidated net sales for the quarter.



Consolidated gross profit came in at $467.2 million, down 4.4% from $488.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted gross margin contracted 60 basis points to 50.2% mainly on the unfavorable shift in the sales mix between Sally Beauty (which has a higher margin) and Beauty Systems Group (which has a lower margin), as well as unfavorable fixed cost absorption. However, these factors were partially mitigated by cost reductions in distribution and freight expenses on improved supply-chain efficiencies.



Adjusted operating earnings were $73.9 million, down from $95.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin contracted from 10% to 7.9% in the fiscal first quarter.



Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses were $393.3 million, up $2.7 million year over year. The upside was mainly due to higher labor costs, rent expenses and other costs associated with the company's strategic initiatives. As a percentage of sales, the metric stood at 42.2% compared with 40.8% in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA came at $107.1 million, representing a decrease of 14.9% from the previous year. Additionally, the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 11.5%, reflecting a decrease of 160 basis points from the prior-year period.



Segmental Details

Sally Beauty Supply: Net sales in the segment fell 4.8% year over year to $523.2 million. Favorable foreign exchange had a positive impact of 160 bps on sales. The segment’s comparable sales fell 1.9%. Net store count at the end of the quarter was 3,143, down by three stores from the year-ago quarter’s level. Segmental e-commerce sales at cc stood at $35 million, contributing 6.7% to the segment’s net sales.



Beauty Systems Group: Net sales in the segment slightly increased 0.1% year over year to $408.1 million. The segment’s comparable sales increased 0.7%. The net store count at the end of the quarter was 1,332, down by 20 from the year-ago quarter. Total distributor sales consultants at the end of the quarter were 656 compared with 688 in the year-ago period. Segmental e-commerce sales at cc were $56 million, contributing 13.8% to the segment’s net sales.

Other Financial Aspects

SBH ended the fiscal first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $121 million, long-term debt, including capital leases of $1,065.3 million, and total stockholders’ equity of $541.3 million.



In the fiscal first quarter, the company provided cash flow from operations of $51 million. Capital expenditure was $30.6 million for the period. Management expects capital expenditure of 100 million and an operating cash flow of at least $260 million in fiscal 2024. In the fiscal first quarter, the company repurchased 1.9 million shares as part of its share repurchase program.

FY24 Outlook

For fiscal 2024, management expects net sales and comparable sales to be almost flat year over year on gains from strategic initiatives. However, projected pressure on consumer spending is likely to be a hurdle. The gross margin is anticipated to be above 50%, with an adjusted operating margin of at least 9%.



The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have gained 36.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 23.5% growth.

