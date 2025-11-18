Is Sally Beauty (SBH) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Sally Beauty (SBH) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Sally Beauty is one of 195 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Sally Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBH's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SBH has moved about 36.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 5.1%. As we can see, Sally Beauty is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.9%.

For American Eagle Outfitters, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 38.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Sally Beauty belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0% this year, meaning that SBH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

American Eagle Outfitters, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #60. The industry has moved -16.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Sally Beauty and American Eagle Outfitters. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

