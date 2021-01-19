Sally Beauty (SBH) Bolsters Digital Offerings With Salesforce

Sally Beauty Holdings SBH is undertaking a number of efforts to augment online space to keep pace with evolving shopping trends. Progressing along these lines, the company unveiled its partnership with salesforce.com CRM for the implementation of cloud-based enhancements to augment shopping experience of salon professionals and beauty enthusiasts.



Management highlighted that working with Salesforce enabled it to cater to spike in online demand for salon-quality do-it-yourself (DIY) beauty products and resources amid the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, the company is optimistic about launching added online innovations for its salon professionals and customers going forward.



The partnership with Salesforce is supporting Sally Beauty in powering connected shopping experiences with Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Service Cloud. This partnership enabled the company to rapidly scale its digital store on Commerce Cloud. This helped Sally Beauty in fulfilling the surge in demand from its professional stylist community and consumers by introducing new shopping options as well as supporting distributor sales consultants to transition to online consultations. Apart from this, the Order Management program enables Sally Beauty to have real-time visibility over store inventory. This prevents the customers from buying out-of-stock products. Moreover, the program also helps the retailer in sending notifications to consumers and partners when their items are available for pickup.





Further, Marketing Cloud enabled the Sally beauty team to stay in touch with its consumers via social media as well as emails to provide information about store statuses and curbside pick-up among others. Moreover, the integration of Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud enabled consumers to receive targeted emails on the basis of their interests and purchase behavior. Additionally, the company launched service bots on its website to respond to the surge in customer service requests.



We note that Sally Beauty is undertaking efforts to augment its online space. To this end, the company rolled out new digital shopping options, educational experiences and support for its customers. Moreover, Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS) and e-commerce ship-from-store capabilities are possible at Sally Beauty. Also, same day delivery at Cosmo Prof and curbside pick-up options are yielding results.



During fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, global e-commerce sales surged 69% year over year to $63 million. Significant growth in Sally U.S. and Canadian digital platform contributed to growth. Notably, the company witnessed repeat purchases from nearly 60% of its new customer group during the quarter.



We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 44.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 21.1% rally.

