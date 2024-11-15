Sally Beauty price target raised to $14 from $13 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Oliver Chen raised the firm’s price target on Sally Beauty (SBH) to $14 from $13 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm appreciates the momentum fueled by new and existing customer growth as well as prudent modernization efforts including the SBS brand refresh Studio by Sally Happy Beauty marketplace and product innovation.

