Sally Beauty price target raised to $12 from $8 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Sally Beauty (SBH) to $12 from $8 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. Signs of progress from strategic initiatives are “taking shape,” but the FY25 outlook is still uncertain given consumer spending pressure and increasing competition, the analyst tells investors in a post-Q4 note.

