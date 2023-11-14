News & Insights

Markets
SBH

Sally Beauty Holdings Up 14% Even After Q4 Results Miss View

November 14, 2023 — 10:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH), a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, are climbing more than 14% Tuesday morning despite reporting fourth-quarter results below analysts' view.

Net earnings in the fourth quarter increased to $42.6 million, or $0.39 per share from $21.3 million, or $0.20 per share last year, primarily due to restructuring charges of $26.43 million in the year-ago quarter. In the latest quarter, the company had a gain of 872,000 on restructuring.

Adjusted earnings, excluding one-time items, were $45.7 million or $0.42 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.46 per share.

Sales for the quarter was $921 million, a decrease of 4.3%. The consensus estimate was for $930.47 million.

SBH, currently at $9.27, has traded in the range of $7.21 - $18.42 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.