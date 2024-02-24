Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Price Target Increased by 11.50% to 12.85

The average one-year price target for Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) has been revised to 12.85 / share. This is an increase of 11.50% from the prior estimate of 11.53 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.78% from the latest reported closing price of 13.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sally Beauty Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBH is 0.09%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 135,475K shares. The put/call ratio of SBH is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 8,392K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,287K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 18.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,284K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,558K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 32.16% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 5,533K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,602K shares, representing an increase of 34.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 112.16% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,751K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,921K shares, representing a decrease of 24.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 15.35% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 4,388K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,988K shares, representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings Background Information

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,062 stores, including 158 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers.

