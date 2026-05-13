Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Price Target Decreased by 12.77% to 16.73

The average one-year price target for Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) has been revised to $16.73 / share. This is a decrease of 12.77% from the prior estimate of $19.18 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.95% from the latest reported closing price of $12.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sally Beauty Holdings. This is an decrease of 200 owner(s) or 42.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBH is 0.06%, an increase of 32.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.28% to 104,497K shares. The put/call ratio of SBH is 24.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,982K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,728K shares , representing an increase of 31.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 28.85% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,879K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,793K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 3,853K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,117K shares , representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,394K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,930K shares , representing a decrease of 15.80%.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,081K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,697K shares , representing a decrease of 19.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 29.55% over the last quarter.

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