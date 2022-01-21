Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Sally Beauty Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$424m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$665m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Sally Beauty Holdings has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Specialty Retail industry average of 21%.

In the above chart we have measured Sally Beauty Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Sally Beauty Holdings Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Sally Beauty Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 19% from 30% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Sally Beauty Holdings' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Sally Beauty Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 31% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

