Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $42.581 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $21.339 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.698 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $921.356 million from $962.460 million last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year 2024, Sally Beauty expects net sales and comparable sales to be approximately flat compared with the prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect SBH to post revenue of $3.79 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. For the full year 2023, Sally Beauty has registered sales of $3.728 billion.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

