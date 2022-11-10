Markets
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

November 10, 2022 — 07:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $21.339 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $68.149 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $54.430 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $962.460 million from $990.260 million last year.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $21.339 Mln. vs. $68.149 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.48 -Revenue (Q4): $962.460 Mln vs. $990.260 Mln last year.

