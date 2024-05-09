Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $29.244 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $40.861 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.845 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.4 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $908.361 million from $918.712 million last year.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $29.244 Mln. vs. $40.861 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $908.361 Mln vs. $918.712 Mln last year.

