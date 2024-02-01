Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $38.39 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $50.34 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.95 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $931.30 million from $957.06 million last year.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $38.39 Mln. vs. $50.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $931.30 Mln vs. $957.06 Mln last year.

