Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.5% to US$14.72 in the week after its latest first-quarter results. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$936m, statutory earnings were in line with expectations, at US$0.50 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:SBH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Sally Beauty Holdings' eight analysts is for revenues of US$3.66b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 5.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 74% to US$1.80. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.80b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.89 in 2021. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the small dip in earnings per share expectations.

The average price target climbed 12% to US$15.14despite the reduced earnings forecasts, suggesting that this earnings impact could be a positive for the stock, once it passes. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Sally Beauty Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$18.00 and the most bearish at US$14.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Sally Beauty Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 5.6%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.8% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.5% per year. Although Sally Beauty Holdings' revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider industry.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Sally Beauty Holdings. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Sally Beauty Holdings going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Sally Beauty Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

