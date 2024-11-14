Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $48.06 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $42.58 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.33 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $935.03 million from $921.36 million last year.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $48.06 Mln. vs. $42.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $935.03 Mln vs. $921.36 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.