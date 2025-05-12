Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $39.21 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $29.44 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.53 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to $883.15 million from $908.36 million last year.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.21 Mln. vs. $29.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $883.15 Mln vs. $908.36 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.