Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Q1 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $45.55 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $61.01 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48.47 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $943.16 million from $937.89 million last year.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $45.55 Mln. vs. $61.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $943.16 Mln vs. $937.89 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.39 To $ 0.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 895 M To $ 905 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.02 To $ 2.10

